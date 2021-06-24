Copper to fall lower on Chinese supply?

Copper 4 hour trend line

Copper futures retraced a little this week, but there are some bearish signals according to Bloomberg:





China's import demand is around lowest since 2017

LME stockpiles are up around 30% this month

On top of this China, fearing consumer inflation, will start sales of the metal from Gov't reserves. This could be the start of China keeping copper prices lower.





Low risk entry is on break of 4 hour trendline. Fed speakers later could push it lower if USD rises on any hawkish comments - one to watch











