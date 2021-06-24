Copper to fall lower on Chinese supply?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Copper 4 hour trend line

Copper futures retraced a little this week, but there are some bearish signals according to Bloomberg:

  • China's import demand is around lowest since 2017
  • LME stockpiles are up around 30% this month 
On top of this China, fearing consumer inflation, will start sales of the metal from Gov't reserves. This could be the start of China keeping copper prices lower.

Low risk entry is on break of 4 hour trendline. Fed speakers later could push it lower if USD rises on any hawkish comments - one to watch

Copper 4 hour trend line


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose