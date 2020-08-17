Coronavirus - (Australia) City of Sydney added to list of COVID-19 hotspots

Subscription Confirmed!
Gold continues higher and tests its 200 hour moving average
PBOC offers 700bn yuan in a medium term lending facility
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9362 (vs. Friday at 6.9405)
ASB change their RBNZ forecast - OCR to be cut by 75bps to -0.50% by early 2021
Fed's Kashkari: US needs to shut down US to beat the coronavirus