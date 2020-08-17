Coronavirus - (Australia) City of Sydney added to list of COVID-19 hotspots

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sydney is Australia's most populous city in Australia's most populous state (New South Wales) 

(and a great place)

The state government of New South Wales maintain a list of 'hotpsots', the City of Sydney has been added to the list
  • residents and anyone who has visited over the past two weeks told to get tested if they experience even mild symptoms
