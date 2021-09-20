Coronavirus - Australian state NSW appears to be past its peak new daily case count

New South Wales is Australia's largest population state and is the epicentre of the country's current outbreak.

Reports 935 new local cases for the previous 24 hour period.

(Prior two days reports can be found here:

Weekend Australian coronavirus news - riots and roadmap) The sub-1000 number is the first for over 3 weeks.



On the other hand, Australia's second-largest population state of Victoria has hit a new daily high for this current wave:

567. Again, the prior two days numbers are in that linked post above.





The focus has come off the new daily count, now the race is on to get vaccinations at a level where the community and economy can open more fully.





70% double -dosed is the first target, 80% the second. Meangingful easings of restrictions will occur once 80% is hit.





NSW

projected to hit 80% double dosed on October 20.





For Vic:

70% is projected around October 26

80% projected around November 8















