Coronavirus - Australian states NSW and Victoria to close border

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reports on Australia's ABC that NSW and Victoria are to shut the border in Tuesday

  • These two are Australia's most populous states
  • the border between the two has remained open up to now
Three-wat talks between Australia's Prime Minister Morrison and the leaders of the two states on the accelerating outbreak in Victoria have led to the decision.

It has not been officially announced, ABC with the report

On the accelerating virus outbreak in Victoria, this from the weekend:
I can't see this as being a positive for the AUD

