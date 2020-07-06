Coronavirus - Australian states NSW and Victoria to close border

Reports on Australia's ABC that NSW and Victoria are to shut the border in Tuesday

These two are Australia's most populous states

the border between the two has remained open up to now

Three-wat talks between Australia's Prime Minister Morrison and the leaders of the two states on the accelerating outbreak in Victoria have led to the decision.





It has not been officially announced, ABC with the report





On the accelerating virus outbreak in Victoria, this from the weekend:

I can't see this as being a positive for the AUD