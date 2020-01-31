Coronavirus - Japan also tells its citizens not to travel to China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier on the US said the same:

If you really want to go you might have to swim:
Ahhh - Japan. Have raised the infectious disease advisory level for China (ex Hubei) to 2
  • says not to take non-urgent trips
  • Hubei is at level 3 in case you are wondering
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose