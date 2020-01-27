Coronavirus - Majority of bus services Beijing to Wuhan will be suspended from today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters conveying info from Beijing public transport - majority of bus services to Hebei province suspended from Tuesday 

Given movement out of Wuhan (which is in Hebei province) has been shut down this makes sense. 

