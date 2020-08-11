Coronavirus - NZ fin min says govt mulling extending wage subsidy measures

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is considering regionally targeted economic support for Auckland

  • If the new level 3 lockdown goes beyond Friday
  • could involve a regionally targeted wage subsidy extension
Background to this is the new lockdown announced for NZ city Auckland


