DB bearish kiwi against AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Snippet from Deutsche on the NZD, analysts there bearish NZD/USD 

  • NZD appears overvalued 
  • RBNZ policy could take it lower - due to the scale of their QE program
  • also an NZ election on the way
  • rapid NZ re-opening underway is certainly a positive, but not overly surprising 
And, comparing to AUD:
  • looks better placed with a quiet RBA and China's reflation lifting iron ore
  • fiscal package was large when announced  ...  but take-up has undershot expectations (some evidence of resilience in the economy)
  • The RBA ... has opted for yield curve control rather than full-blown asset purchases. And with its 0.25% target for the 3y yield being achieved, its balance sheet has been fairly flat for over a month, marking a stark contrast to most peers.
  • China's credit growth has long been a reliable guide to AUD, and suggests upside
  • we're reluctant to go bullish AUD/USD at this level 
