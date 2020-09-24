Democrats float new $2.4T US stimulus bill

I can't see that number going anywhere when Senate Republicans were working on a $500m bill. I doubt this is a genuine attempt to make a deal rather than another attempt to play politics and cast the Republicans as holding up the stimulus.

Bill would include:

Airline and restaurant aid

New PPP funds

New small business aid funds

The headlines are just crossing, I'll have more details as they become available.





The House has already passed a $3.4T bill but they've come down to around these levels in negotiations and indicated an openness to go down further but Republicans aren't willing to go above $1T. Aside from the dollar figure, the contents of a bill may also vary widely.





On top of all this, the House isn't even going to be in session until the election and many members will be campaigning.





Update: Reuters cites the House ways and means chairman who says they're working on a $2.2T bill. That's closer but there's no way the gap with the Senate is bridged.

