Dijsselbloem sends tweet congratulating Georgieva

Earlier reports said the vote was deadlocked

Sounds like he conceded the job:





I congratulate Kristalina Georgieva with the outcome of todays European votes. I wish her the utmost success.

The game of musical chairs now continues with Georgieva now set to leave her post as the CEO of the World Bank, which she took on an interim basis in February.







Georgieva was always in the mix for the IMF job but was seen as a less-likely candidate earlier in the process because she's over the 65-year age limit (she turns 66 this month). Those rules will need to be changed but if she can win the vote, she can surely win a change to the rules.

