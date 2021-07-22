Dollar middling to start the session

Light changes for the most part in FX

The dollar is trading somewhat mixed on the day, though changes are relatively light as we get things going in European morning trade.





The pound is leading gains slightly as outlined by the bounce in cable here





But elsewhere, changes are mild with the kiwi and loonie a little lower while the aussie is a touch higher after turning around the drop just below 0.7300 yesterday.





On the latter, there are large expiries seen at 0.7370-75 so that might offer some stickiness before they roll off later in the day.





US futures are holding a little higher with European indices posting modest gains for now. But keep an eye on bonds with 10-year yields down slightly to 1.275%.



