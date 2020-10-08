Dollar steadies ahead of North American trading, equities keep firmer

The dollar trades little changed for the most part currently





EUR/USD inched a little higher to 1.1780 earlier on in the session before falling back to 1.1753 and testing its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1755. That level held and we're seeing price stay little changed on the day within a 29 pips range.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD buyers tried to make a play in a push to 1.2970 above its 100-hour moving average but that also was reset as we see cable fall towards 1.2900 and nears a test of its 200-hour moving average. The near-term bias is keeping more neutral as such.









Elsewhere, stocks continue to stay more buoyed with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.5% and Nasdaq futures up by ~0.6% currently. All eyes will be on stimulus talks once again with the market slowly but surely looking to price in election odds as well.





As things stand, Biden appears to be favourite in many key battlegrounds and he is leading by quite a margin in most places. Although Trump defied the odds back in 2016, this is proving to be an even taller order for him to overcome at the moment.





There was some light flows out of the greenback in early European trading but ultimately it didn't lead to anything major thus far.