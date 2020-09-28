Dallas Fed manufacturing index rises to 13.6 vs. 9.5 estimate
Dallas Fed manufacturing index up from 8.0 last monthThe Dallas Fed manufacturing index for the month of September rose to 13.6 vs. an estimate of 9.5. The index is also up from last month's 8.0 reading.
- New orders 14.7 vs. 9.8 last month
- production 22.3 vs. 13.1 last month
- number of employees 14.5 vs. 10.6 last month
- wages 15.9 vs. 15.2 last month
- average employee workweek 6.9 vs. 10.5 last month
- capital expenditures 2.8 vs. 0.0 last month
- shipments 21.5 vs. 23.3 last month
- delivery time 10.1 vs. 7.1 last month
- finished goods -1.9 vs. -17.3 last month
- prices paid 26.2 vs. 19.4 last month
- prices received 5.2 vs. 0.9 but last month
- company outlook 14.9 vs. 16.6 last month
- six-month outlook 28.0 vs. 20.4 last month
The forecasted range was between 8.0 and 15.0.
A good report for the Dallas Fed despite the headwinds from lower oil prices in the region. The index has reached the highest level since November 2018. The six-month outlook is also stronger.