Dallas Fed manufacturing index rises to 13.6 vs. 9.5 estimate

Dallas Fed manufacturing index up from 8.0 last month





New orders 14.7 vs. 9.8 last month



production 22.3 vs. 13.1 last month



number of employees 14.5 vs. 10.6 last month



wages 15.9 vs. 15.2 last month



average employee workweek 6.9 vs. 10.5 last month



capital expenditures 2.8 vs. 0.0 last month



shipments 21.5 vs. 23.3 last month



delivery time 10.1 vs. 7.1 last month



finished goods -1.9 vs. -17.3 last month



prices paid 26.2 vs. 19.4 last month



prices received 5.2 vs. 0.9 but last month



company outlook 14.9 vs. 16.6 last month



six-month outlook 28.0 vs. 20.4 last month

The forecasted range was between 8.0 and 15.0.





A good report for the Dallas Fed despite the headwinds from lower oil prices in the region. The index has reached the highest level since November 2018. The six-month outlook is also stronger.

