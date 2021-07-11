Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 12 July 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

None of these are likely to move FX much upon release. 

2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for June

  • Retail card spending prior +1.7% m/m (and +18.7% y/y but of course the y/y data from all over the place is being hugely impacted by a low base in 2020 for many indicators)

  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

2350 GMT from Japan: 

  PPI for June

  • expected 0.6%, prior 0.7% m/m

  • expected 4.7%, prior 4.9% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

  And, also, Japan Core Machinery Orders for May

  • expected 2.6%, prior 0.6% m/m

  • expected 6.3%, prior 6.5% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose