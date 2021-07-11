Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 12 July 2021
None of these are likely to move FX much upon release.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for June
Retail card spending prior +1.7% m/m (and +18.7% y/y but of course the y/y data from all over the place is being hugely impacted by a low base in 2020 for many indicators)
Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
PPI for June
expected 0.6%, prior 0.7% m/m
expected 4.7%, prior 4.9% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
expected 2.6%, prior 0.6% m/m
expected 6.3%, prior 6.5% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead