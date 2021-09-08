Economic calendar due from the US today, maybe JOLTS can jolt FX?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

OK, that headline ... my bad. Asia FX has been a wee bit sedate. 

On the data agenda from the US Wednesday 0 September 2021:

Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July
  • issued by the BLS.
  • 10am ET, which is 1400 GMT 
  • expected 10.0m, prior 10.073m
JOLTS graph:
Consumer credit for July
  • 3pm ET, 1900 GMT
  • expected 25bn prior 37.69 bn 
And, as already posted:
Also on the agenda from the Fed:
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy ... 1710 GMT 
  • Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy ... 2200 GMT 
  • Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event

