Economic calendar due from the US today, maybe JOLTS can jolt FX?
OK, that headline ... my bad. Asia FX has been a wee bit sedate.
On the data agenda from the US Wednesday 0 September 2021:
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July
- issued by the BLS.
- 10am ET, which is 1400 GMT
- expected 10.0m, prior 10.073m
JOLTS graph:
Consumer credit for July
- 3pm ET, 1900 GMT
- expected 25bn prior 37.69 bn
And, as already posted:
Also on the agenda from the Fed:
- Federal Reserve Beige Book 2pm ET, 1800 GMT, What's the Beige Book? Here is the link to earlier
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy ... 1710 GMT
- Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy ... 2200 GMT
- Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event