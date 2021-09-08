Economic calendar due from the US today, maybe JOLTS can jolt FX?

OK, that headline ... my bad. Asia FX has been a wee bit sedate.

On the data agenda from the US Wednesday 0 September 2021:





Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July

issued by the BLS.

10am ET, which is 1400 GMT

expected 10.0m, prior 10.073m

JOLTS graph:









Consumer credit for July

3pm ET, 1900 GMT

expected 25bn prior 37.69 bn

And, as already posted:

Federal Reserve Beige Book 2pm ET, 1800 GMT, What's the Beige Book? Here is the link to earlier

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy ... 1710 GMT

Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy ... 2200 GMT

Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event

Also on the agenda from the Fed: