In a bid to keep people & the economy healthy US now publishing coronavirus cases by vaccination status

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US state of California with the new data format, this is a great move that is aimed at combatting the lies surrounding the vaccine. 

The data showing:
  • unvaccinated people were 8.0 times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.
Don't get suckered in by the antivaxxers, they're playing you. 

