Energy crisis could stoke inflation, slow global recovery - IEA

Energy crisis has prompted a switch to oil, could boost demand by 500k bpd

Oil supply has resumed uptrend as OPEC+ unwinds output cuts

Revises 2021 oil demand forecast upwards by 170k bpd

Revises 2022 oil demand forecast upwards by 210k bpd

In other words, expect a tighter market going into next year with the global energy crunch likely to keep demand conditions bolstered and supportive of energy prices in general. IEA also adds that: