Equities and bonds are sending the same message today

The dark clouds from earlier in the week are beginning to clear up





S&P 500 futures are up by more than 1% on the day while Treasury yields are sharply higher across the curve right as we progress through the European morning. This all points to markets searching for some calm after fear overwhelmed the landscape on Wednesday.





30-year yields are back up by more than 5 bps above 2.02% and is helping to keep pressure on the yen and franc on the session. European equities are also posting solid gains and the DAX can take some reprieve after finding support from the 26 March low:









Fears triggered by the "crazy yield curve inversion" are also starting to recede amid 2s-10s moving back up to ~4 bps currently:







