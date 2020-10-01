Equities keeps more upbeat ahead of North American trading

S&P 500 futures up by ~0.8%









US stimulus will be the key factor to watch out for ahead of North American trading, with talks set to continue after Mnuchin said that the $2.2 trillion bill by the Democrats was 'unacceptable'. The White House produced a counteroffer of $1.5 trillion after.





The market is keeping some optimism that talks will lead somewhere but just be mindful that failure could temper with the risk mood we're seeing on the day thus far.





Elsewhere, the dollar is a little softer as it trails behind most major currencies except for the pound - which is weighed lower by Brexit concerns over the past few hours.





EUR/USD is still lingering just below 1.1750 while AUD/USD is keeping below the 0.7200 level as gains against the greenback stay more measured for the time being.

Adding to that is Nasdaq futures being up by ~1.2% currently. Meanwhile, European indices are also keeping in positive territory for the most part after a bit of a choppy session dominated by Brexit headlines so far.