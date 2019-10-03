EU Juncker: Number of problematic points remain in UK Brexit proposal

Comments after phone call with Irish PM Varadkar

EU Juncker is reiterating thoughts already expressed. He says:
  • number of problematic points remain in UK Brexit proposal
  • further work is needed by the UK
The comments come following a call with Irish PM Varadkar.

The GBPUSD is back below its 50% retracement and hundred bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.2392. Lower support comes in against the 200 hour moving average at 1.2347 area.

GBPUSD on the hourly chart

