EU looks to lift travel curbs for US travelers this week

EU proposes US to be added to the white list of countries of which non-essential travel to Europe is allowed

The proposal is also said to also involve other countries such as Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and Taiwan.





EU member states are reported to have at least until 5pm tomorrow to raise any objections, otherwise the bloc will adopt the new inclusions to the white list on Wednesday.





If approved, that means US travelers can move around Europe more freely for tourism, in which already some member states have allowed for those who have been vaccinated.