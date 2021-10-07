European equities open higher to kick start the day

A positive open to the day

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +1.4% The more optimistic risk mood is staying the course as we get things underway, with US futures also keeping higher so that is helping to keep sentiment more positive.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.





In FX, we're starting to see a slight tilt towards being more risk-on with the aussie and kiwi posting slight gains and the dollar mildly softer now across the board.



