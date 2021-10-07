European equities open higher to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A positive open to the day

  • Eurostoxx +1.0%
  • Germany DAX +1.2%
  • France CAC 40 +1.1%
  • UK FTSE +1.1%
  • Spain IBEX +1.4%
The more optimistic risk mood is staying the course as we get things underway, with US futures also keeping higher so that is helping to keep sentiment more positive.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.

In FX, we're starting to see a slight tilt towards being more risk-on with the aussie and kiwi posting slight gains and the dollar mildly softer now across the board.

