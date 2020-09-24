European equities open lower to start the day

All red across the board so far today

Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -1.3%

Spain IBEX -1.2% Risk sentiment is lacking any clear upside catalysts so far today, with the Fed calling for more help on the fiscal side but that is ultimately falling on deaf ears with Congress unlikely to get anything done until after the election potentially.





Add that to recent negative virus developments in Europe, where France has introduced fresh measures i.e. closing bars early and a new virus alert system, that isn't helping the risk mood - not to mention the mixed PMI data yesterday.





For now, the mood is still looking rather dour and we'll have to see how Wall Street takes to this later on in the day.