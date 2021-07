European closing levels:

FTSE 100 +1.2%

German DAX +1.6% -- best in seven weeks

French CAC +2.0% -- best in four months

Spain IBEX +1.4%



Italy MIB +1.6%



That's a nice turnaround in French stocks but not quite pack to Wednesday's close:





There's a downtrend from June that could be challenged next week.