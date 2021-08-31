European equity close: Soft finish but a positive month

On the month:

FTSE 100 +1.1%



German DAX +1.7%



Italy MIB +2.5%



French CAC +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.8%



Stoxx 600 +1.9%

For reference, the S&P 500 was up 3.15% in the month while the euro was down 0.6%.





Here's a monthly chart of the FTSE 100. It's one of the few big European indexes that has failed to make it back to pre-pandemic levels (IBEX is another). It's been consolidating now for four months; with covid seemingly under control in the UK and the reopening proceeding, I expect this will be one of the better performers through year end.



