European equity close: Soft finish but a positive month
Closing changes for the main European bourses:
- FTSE 100 -0.5%
- German DAX -0.5%
- Italy MIB -0.1%
- French CAC -0.3%
- Spain IBEX -0.5%
On the month:
- FTSE 100 +1.1%
- German DAX +1.7%
- Italy MIB +2.5%
- French CAC +0.8%
- Spain IBEX +1.8%
- Stoxx 600 +1.9%
For reference, the S&P 500 was up 3.15% in the month while the euro was down 0.6%.
Here's a monthly chart of the FTSE 100. It's one of the few big European indexes that has failed to make it back to pre-pandemic levels (IBEX is another). It's been consolidating now for four months; with covid seemingly under control in the UK and the reopening proceeding, I expect this will be one of the better performers through year end.