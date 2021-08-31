European equity close: Soft finish but a positive month

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

  • FTSE 100 -0.5%
  • German DAX -0.5%
  • Italy MIB -0.1%
  • French CAC -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
On the month:

  • FTSE 100 +1.1%
  • German DAX +1.7%
  • Italy MIB +2.5%
  • French CAC +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +1.8%
  • Stoxx 600 +1.9%
For reference, the S&P 500 was up 3.15% in the month while the euro was down 0.6%.

Here's a monthly chart of the FTSE 100. It's one of the few big European indexes that has failed to make it back to pre-pandemic levels (IBEX is another). It's been consolidating now for four months; with covid seemingly under control in the UK and the reopening proceeding, I expect this will be one of the better performers through year end.
