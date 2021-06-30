Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading
Mixed tones in the equities space to start the day
- German DAX futures -0.2%
- UK FTSE futures -0.2%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.3%
After the modest gains yesterday, European futures are pointing to a lower open despite a more settled and calm mood in US futures for the time being.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% though the tepid mood above seems to be carrying over from Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.1% while the Hang Seng is down 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.4% though going into the closing stages.