Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Mixed tones in the equities space to start the day

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3% After the modest gains yesterday, European futures are pointing to a lower open despite a more settled and calm mood in US futures for the time being.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% though the tepid mood above seems to be carrying over from Asia with the Nikkei closing down 0.1% while the Hang Seng is down 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.4% though going into the closing stages.