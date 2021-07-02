Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Steady tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
Slightly positive tones ahead of the open with US futures keeping more mixed. S&P 500 futures are flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, while Dow futures are up 0.1%.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.3% but there are some jitters seen in Chinese stocks with worries about slowing growth, tighter credit conditions, and a possible pullback in central bank support weighing on the mood.

The Hang Seng is down 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.8% currently.

Overall, risk still seems to be holding steadier though with all eyes watching the US jobs report later in the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose