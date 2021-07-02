Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Steady tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% Slightly positive tones ahead of the open with US futures keeping more mixed. S&P 500 futures are flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, while Dow futures are up 0.1%.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.3% but there are some jitters seen in Chinese stocks with worries about slowing growth, tighter credit conditions, and a possible pullback in central bank support weighing on the mood.





The Hang Seng is down 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.8% currently.





Overall, risk still seems to be holding steadier though with all eyes watching the US jobs report later in the day.