Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading
Steady tones in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.2%
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
Slightly positive tones ahead of the open with US futures keeping more mixed. S&P 500 futures are flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, while Dow futures are up 0.1%.
In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.3% but there are some jitters seen in Chinese stocks with worries about slowing growth, tighter credit conditions, and a possible pullback in central bank support weighing on the mood.
The Hang Seng is down 1.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.8% currently.
Overall, risk still seems to be holding steadier though with all eyes watching the US jobs report later in the day.