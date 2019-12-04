Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

A more cheery mood observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This comes after the more subdued and mixed trading session yesterday. Despite the mild optimism observed here, the overall risk mood remains more balanced and cautious with US futures and bond yields keeping more flat on the day.





USD/JPY has inched lower towards 108.50 again but is keeping in a relatively narrow range (19 pips) for the most part still today.



