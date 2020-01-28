Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more upbeat tone after the setback yesterday

  • German DAX futures +0.6%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are up by ~0.6% currently. The market is exuding more calm to start the session but just keep in mind that the battle for risk is still ongoing amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak situation.

I reckon it is going to be a key theme for markets this week but unless we see more drastic escalation - in mortality rates or actions being taken - then perhaps fears will start to peter out and "normality" will resume again.

