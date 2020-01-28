Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

A more upbeat tone after the setback yesterday

German DAX futures +0.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are up by ~0.6% currently. The market is exuding more calm to start the session but just keep in mind that the battle for risk is still ongoing amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak situation.





I reckon it is going to be a key theme for markets this week but unless we see more drastic escalation - in mortality rates or actions being taken - then perhaps fears will start to peter out and "normality" will resume again.



