Risk keeping slightly better in early trades

German DAX futures +1.6%

French CAC 40 futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures +1.7%

So far, the more positive mood in US futures is also helping to start the session as we see S&P 500 futures now sit 0.6% higher today. Asian equities are also holding on to solid gains and that keeps the optimism running ahead of the European cash market later.