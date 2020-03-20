Eurostoxx futures +3.6% in early European trading

Positive vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +3.6%
  • French CAC 40 futures +3.4%
  • UK FTSE futures +3.6%
The risk mood is looking more positive as we also see US futures extend gains to over 2% on the day currently. The market is keeping calmer as we see the dollar correct its unrelenting gains on the week with the bond rout also stemmed for the time being.

However, this still has hints of the market taking a breather amid central bank action to contain the carnage before the financial dislocations start popping up again down the road.

