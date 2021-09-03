Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Quiet tones in Europe to start the day

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 2.1% as Japanese stocks look for a break higher in light of news that prime minister Suga is stepping down. Chinese equities are struggling though, with the Hang Seng down 0.7% and Shanghai Composite down 0.2%.

Elsewhere, US futures are keeping slightly higher and that is preserving a more positive risk appetite with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2%.

