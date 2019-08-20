Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish sentiment observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, with E-minis up by around 0.1% to 0.2% currently as we begin the session. That said, Treasury yields are a little softer on the day and that's weighing a little on yen pairs and the dollar so far.





Look towards the bond market again in the coming hours for more clues on where markets will settle later in the day. However, with little fresh developments on the trade front ahead of Jackson Hole, I reckon we may see some choppy action in the mean time.



