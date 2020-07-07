Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones in early trades today

  • German DAX futures -0.5%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.3%
  • Spain IBEX futures -0.6%
This largely mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are seen lower by about 0.4% to 0.5% as we get things underway in European morning trade.

The China euphoria is seen wearing off across markets and the worsening coronavirus situation in the US is still showing no signs of abating just yet. The more negative developments seen in the likes of Tokyo and Melbourne are also not really helping.

For now, markets are tilted slightly more risk-off with the dollar posting modest gains to start the session. But let's see if dip buyers will have the appetite to step in later today.

