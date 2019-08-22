Eurozone August flash manufacturing PMI 47.0 vs 46.2 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 22 August 2019





Prior 46.5

Services PMI 53.4 vs 53.0 expected

Prior 53.2

Composite PMI 51.8 vs 51.2 expected

Prior 51.5

The French and German readings earlier foreshadowed the better readings here but there are still some areas of concern for the euro area nonetheless. The composite future output sub-reading fell from 58.8 in July to 55.5 in August, the lowest since May 2013.





That indicates that while business sentiment has recovered a little, the outlook is continuing to worsen. It's a similar story for the manufacturing and services future output sub-reading, both falling to their weakest levels since November 2012 and October 2014 respectively.





EUR/USD holds higher on the headline readings at 1.1110 currently at session highs but I'd be wary of being too optimistic about the data here. The devil is in the details.



