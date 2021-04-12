Eurozone February retail sales +3.0% vs +1.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 April 2021

Prior -5.9%; revised to -5.2%

Retail sales -2.9% vs -5.3% y/y expected

Prior -6.4%; revised to -5.2%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That said, relative to a year ago (pre-COVID), overall conditions are still relatively subdued with non-food sales being down by 5.5% as compared to February 2020 levels.





After more subdued January activity, which was also impacted by winter demand, euro area retail sales bounced back a little in February - mostly from non-food sales (+6.8%).