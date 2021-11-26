Eurozone October M3 money supply +7.7% vs +7.4% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 26 November 2021


Broad money growth continues to keep elevated from the perspective of an annual change as the ECB keeps the liquidity taps open. Not much else to note from the report.
