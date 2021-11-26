Eurozone October M3 money supply +7.7% vs +7.4% y/y expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
USD/JPY drops quickly to fresh one-week low and then rebounds
Oil taking it on the chin as new COVID-19 variant throws a massive wrench into the works
AUD/USD drops 1%, August lows in the crosshairs
NZD/USD approaches August lows as virus jitters compound recent downtrend
USD/JPY grinds lower as risk-off mood deepens
Forex Orders
Central Banks
RBNZ's Hawkesby: We need to lean against domestic price pressures
ECB: Temporary movements in prices and output in different directions should not be called stagflation
Fed researchers find "a substantial downside risk to the Chinese growth outlook"
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3980 (vs. estimate at 6.3924)
South Korean central bank raise base rate by 25bps to 1% (as expected)