Eurozone October Sentix investor confidence -8.3 vs -9.3 expected

Must Read
Technical Analysis
USD/JPY pares the drop from Friday, what's next?
Major currencies not doing a whole lot to start the day
Major indices close lower as the market digests Pres. Trump's Covid diagnosis and no new stimulus deal
CFTC commitments of traders: Traders reverse speculative positions in GBP to a modest short.
EURUSD higher on the week. Moves back above swing area
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Monday October 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
Seasonals: October tends to be a strong month for US equities, except in election years
September seasonal scorecard: Selling gold worked
US dollar slumps into the London fix. What to watch for
Central Banks
BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy in severe condition but picking up
BOJ: Japan's output gap turns negative for the first time since 2016
RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 6 October 2020 - preview
Federal Reserve FOMC September meeting minutes are due this week - preview
Coming up on Tuesday - Fed Chair Powell speaking