Eurozone October Sentix investor confidence -8.3 vs -9.3 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Sentix - 5 October 2020


Investor morale is seen dropping but less so than anticipated, though the fall adds to yet more question marks surrounding the pace of the recovery in the euro area and if it can be sustained towards the closing stages of the year.
