Eurozone September preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Prior -0.2%

Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%







The ECB has this week tried to brush off the more subdued price pressures but it's only a matter of time before they will have to react with more urgency surely.

Yikes, those are some really poor figures as euro area headline annual inflation keeps more subdued in deflation territory - lowest since February 2015 - with core inflation falling once more to a record low reading of just +0.2% y/y.