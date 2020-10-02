Eurozone September preliminary CPI -0.3% vs -0.2% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 October 2020


  • Prior -0.2%
  • Core CPI +0.2% vs +0.4% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.4%
Yikes, those are some really poor figures as euro area headline annual inflation keeps more subdued in deflation territory - lowest since February 2015 - with core inflation falling once more to a record low reading of just +0.2% y/y.

The ECB has this week tried to brush off the more subdued price pressures but it's only a matter of time before they will have to react with more urgency surely.
