Evergrande's main unit said to have remit funds to pay onshore coupon due Tuesday

Reuters with the headline, citing sources familiar with the matter

Evergrande's main unit, Hengda Real Estate, has reportedly remit funds to pay its onshore coupon due today. So, that does provide some comfort that they are not missing out on any more payments - for now at least.





But keep an eye out on 23 October, which will mark the end of the grace period of when Evergrande missed its first bond payment last month. That will see the firm formally enter default and the headline itself may spook markets a little.