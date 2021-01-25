Fauci says upgraded versions of vaccines needed for variants; 'worried' about second vaccine dose
Fauci worried about logistics
- Vaccines work against variants 'for the moment'
- South African variant poses more threat to vaccine efficacy
- Risk is existing vaccines might not fight future variants
- 'Worried' about delays to second covid vaccine dose
Pfizer is having manufacturing problems and US might have run through its stockpiles without preserving enough doses for the second jab.
In other vaccine news, Merck has shut down its covid-19 vaccine program after lackluster results.