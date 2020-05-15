Fed chair Powell to appear on news program "60 Minutes" on Sunday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Show will air on Sunday at 7 PM ET

Fed chair Jerome Powell
Heads up.  

Fed chair Powell will be interviewed on a CBS news program "60 Minutes". The program is scheduled to air at 7 PM ET.  The stock futures markets will be open, and could have an impact during the illiquid start of day trading hours.



See here for global coronavirus case data
