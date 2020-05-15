Fed chair Powell to appear on news program "60 Minutes" on Sunday

Subscription Confirmed!
The broad market indices close near highs for the day. Indices decline for the week
Major indices are moving higher as Trump press conference continues
Gold inches up toward the April high of $1747.36
USDJPY spiked above the 100 hour moving average, but can it stay above?
GBPUSD moves to new session lows
The Federal Reserve flags risks and twice–yearly report on financial hazards
ECB Lagarde: Committed to doing everything needed within mandate
New York Fed Nowcast estimate for Q2 GDP -31.2%
PBOC MLF operation: 100bn yuan lent for 1 year at 2.95%
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0936 (vs. yesterday at 7.0948)