Fed to hike rates three times next year - Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs sees first rate hike in June next year
That seems to run with the market consensus or at least rates pricing at this point in time.
- Expects Fed to double monthly taper amount from January to $30 billion
- Sees Fed announcing final two tapers at its January meeting
- To implement final taper in mid-March
- Expects Fed to wait until June to raise rates, three hikes for 2022
The Fed has begun to tilt a little more hawkishly as of late with Daly the latest to turn yesterday here. Given the inflation conundrum, one might expect more policymakers to start offering similar remarks sooner rather than later.