Fed to hike rates three times next year - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees first rate hike in June next year





Expects Fed to double monthly taper amount from January to $30 billion

Sees Fed announcing final two tapers at its January meeting

To implement final taper in mid-March

Expects Fed to wait until June to raise rates, three hikes for 2022







The Fed has begun to tilt a little more hawkishly as of late with Daly the latest to turn yesterday here . Given the inflation conundrum, one might expect more policymakers to start offering similar remarks sooner rather than later.

That seems to run with the market consensus or at least rates pricing at this point in time.