Fitch sees world recovery boosting prices but runaway inflation unlikely

Rating agency Fitch is out with growth and inflation forecasts for US and the world

Sees world recovery boosting prices but runaway inflation is unlikely



Faster economic recoveries boosting prices as supply chains have struggled to keep up with rapidly expanding consumer durables demand



Slower growth, supply adjustments, switch to services consumption, fading impacts from US stimulus should see rate of inflation decline in 2022



Now expects world GDP to grow by 6.3% in 2021. Sees slower growth of 4.3% in 2022



Raises 2021 growth forecast for most developed economies, with US revised up to 6.8% from 6.2%. Euro zone raised to 5.0% from 4.7%



Now incorporated in estimate of impact of Pres. Biden's infrastructure plans in US forecasts for 2022 and 2023

upward pressure on US core goods prices is likely to persist through 2021 but will ease in 2022



services inflation at this year and next will be constrained by labor market slack, which will Wage growth



Expects US CPI to fall from 4.1% at end of 2021 to 2.2 percent by end of 2022



The big question, is if inflation rises all the way to 4.1%, what will the Federal Reserve do?

