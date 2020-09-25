Florida Gov. DeSantis lifts restrictions on restaurants

Restaurants had been restricted to 50%





Local governments cannot outright close businesses under the order, but they retain the ability to limit and regulate businesses. However, restaurants cannot be restricted further than 50% capacity, and local governments must justify it from an economic and health perspective.





Florida is a key swing state for the upcoming November elections. Gov. DeSantis (R) is a big ally to Pres. Trump. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll from 2 days ago showed Trump leading Biden by 51% to 47%. A Data for Progress poll showed Biden up 46% to 43%. A YouGov poll from September 20 at Biden leading by 48% to 46%.





In 2016 Pres. Trump defeated Clinton by 48.6% to 47.4%.

Florida Gov. DeSantis has lifted the restrictions on restaurants. Restaurants had been limited to 50% capacity. That is now gone effective immediately.