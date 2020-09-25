Florida Gov. DeSantis lifts restrictions on restaurants
Restaurants had been restricted to 50%Florida Gov. DeSantis has lifted the restrictions on restaurants. Restaurants had been limited to 50% capacity. That is now gone effective immediately.
Local governments cannot outright close businesses under the order, but they retain the ability to limit and regulate businesses. However, restaurants cannot be restricted further than 50% capacity, and local governments must justify it from an economic and health perspective.
Florida is a key swing state for the upcoming November elections. Gov. DeSantis (R) is a big ally to Pres. Trump. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll from 2 days ago showed Trump leading Biden by 51% to 47%. A Data for Progress poll showed Biden up 46% to 43%. A YouGov poll from September 20 at Biden leading by 48% to 46%.
In 2016 Pres. Trump defeated Clinton by 48.6% to 47.4%.