ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD, NZD tick higher

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 11 August 2020

AUD and NZD gained against the US dollar today, each adding on around 20+ ppints over the course of the session and as I post are holding most of the gains. There was not clear catalyst although we did get some data from both countries. Australian business confidence slumped again, the survey was conducted even prior to the imposition of the stricter 'stage 4' lockdown in Melbourne. On the more positive side of the survey business 'conditions' a more objective measurte than the sentiment-driven confidence showed improvement.

GBP and EUR have gained a little also. An early move higher in USD/JPY and USD/CHF has been somewhat retraced.

There were no positive signs out of the US Congress on stimulus negotiations, there were no negotiations!

Riots continued in Belarus (after the results of the rigged election) and Chicago. There was a minor event at the White House, Trump was evacuated from a press presentation after shiots were fired outside the White House barricaded compound.

Trump was rushed out of the press presentation by the US SS:



