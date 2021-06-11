ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Major FX little changed

Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 11 June 2021

More on the bipartisan US senators infrastructure package - circa $1.2tln over 8 years

Post US-CPI data day in Asia saw major forex rates with barely a pulse. Asia assessed the US data as most likely indicating 'transitory' inflation (this is not a unanimous view, there are plenty of takes seeing more persistent inflation ahead) with US yields holding around lows.

Fresh news flow of any interest to FX was non-existent. The only item that maybe could have caused a stir, but did not, was that a group of US senators (bipartisan) had reached agreement on a US$1.2tln infrastructure package and how to pay for it. There is still negotiation to be done on this, with party members (on both sides) and the US administration. Data released here during the session failed to have an impact either.

EUR/USD, USD/JPY (and hence EUR/JPY) are up a few tics. CAD, AUD and NZD are all little changed. Gold too is little changed, hovering around its overnight post-CPI high.

BTC has remained relatively subdued (for it), just above $36K as I update.

Have a great weekend everyone, when it finally comes around.

EUR/JPY with a 25 or so point rally and hence a star of the Asia timezone show today;



