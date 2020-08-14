ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA Gov Lowe wants a lower AUD

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 14 August 2020





Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe appeared in front of a parliamentary committee for one of his twice a year testimonies. In his prepared remarks he stuck to familiar themes:

economic recovery is dependent on COVID-19 developments (the outbreak and response in Victoria has delayed national recovery)

sees the unemployment rate rising to 10% by the end of 2020 and a gradual fall thereafter

has not ruled out a further bond buying program

monetary financing of the government debt is not on the agenda

the rise in public debt is manageable

the RBA will do what it can, more if necessary, but more fiscal support is needed

Later the Gov followed up with comments directly on the Australian dollar:

would like it to be lower

cannot say it is overvalued at present

its no surprise the AUD is where it is, he does not have the tools to get it lower

And later he added more on that last point:

would need huge amounts of intervention to push the AUD down

doubt the RBA can do that

intervention would not be a successful strategy at presentations

As I post AUD/USD is little net changed on the session. It had moved about 15 or so points higher from its early low but has since retraced.

NZD/USD has followed a similar pattern and it too is back near session lows in a small range only. There were further cases of coronavirus reported from NZ today. Today is the day the lockdown in NZ is supposed to end. As I post there has been no news on if this is still the case, or if it is to be extended, but a lockdown extension would appear likely.

From China we had economic activity data for July, both industrial production and retail sales for the month came in under estimates, with the more substantial, and more disappointing, being the miss on retail sales. A languishing consumer sector is not a positive for China growth, it will remain slow.

EUR, GBP against the USD followed a similar pattern to AUD and NZD, both also in tight ranges. USD/CAD is up a bare few tics net while USD/JPY and USD/CHF are also little changed.

Gold tracked more or less sideways around $1,955 but is dropping away a few dollars as I update.

Still to come: