ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Subdued ranges after the FOMC

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 18 March 2021

Asia digested the Federal Open Market Committee and Powell by trading relatively limited major FX ranges during the session here today. Bitcoin surged back above US$59K.

News flow was light. There is a high-level diplomatic meeting taking place today, Thursday US time, in Alaska between China and the US, China outlined its hopes for an easing of tensions as a result of the meeting but also expressing low expectations (see bullets above).

On the central bank front there were further Japanese media reports the Bank of Japan is to widen the JGB 10 year yield trading band (from +/-0.2% to+/- 0.25%) and drop its 6 tln yen ETF annual buy target (see bullets above). Yen recovered its earlier losses on the report in the Nikkei press.

The data focus was the labour force figures for February from Australia, which showed well above expectations job bounce-back continuing. Employment now exceeds the pre-pandemic high. Not all the results were positive (see bullets above) but on balance it was an excellent report. As has been noted here at ForexLive (as recently as yesterday, and reiterated today) there is still a note of caution ahead as key elements of fiscal stimulus supporting the job market are being wound back and dropped as of the end of this month. The Australian dollar was a leader on the major FX board for the session, followed by NZD and CAD. Australian 10 year yields rose (as did US, a touch).

For EM news, the Brazilian central bank jacked its benchmark rate higher by 75bps, above the expected rise of 50bps. The Bank also indicated that unless incoming data notably changed ahead the next meeting would also see a 75bps hike.

Japan confirmed Tokyo and its surrounds will exit the state of emergency on Sunday, March 21, as planned.