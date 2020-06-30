ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China PMIs higher in June

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 30 June 2020

The bid for risk currencies began before the China PMI results but the better numbers added to the gains. Some of the details of the PMIs were not so strong but nevertheless the headlines were good enough.

Other data of note today:

Australian monthly credit dropped for the first time since since June 2011



Japanese industrial production tanked further in May

Earlier the session coronavirus news played out with further deterioration in the US and the reintroduction of lock down measures in some of the latest hot-spots (see bullets above). The BBC also reported on a potential new virus found in China, this time potential pig to human transmission. The UK is locking down Leicester due a local outbreak.

CAD was gainer late US/early Asia alongside the stronger AUD and NZD. GBP, EUR also up a touch on the session. A higher USD/JPY has helped pump up yen crosses on the day.



